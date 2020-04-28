|
|
OXMAN, Samuel A. Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton on Monday, April 27, 2020. For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Sybil (Berger) Oxman. Loving father of Ronald "Ron" Oxman of Brighton and Lisa & Eric Langer of Medfield. Adored grandfather of Harrison and Lex Langer. Dear brother of Maxine McDermott of Peabody and Dorothy Kramer of Marblehead. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020