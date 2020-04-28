Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for SAMUEL OXMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL A. OXMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAMUEL A. OXMAN Obituary
OXMAN, Samuel A. Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton on Monday, April 27, 2020. For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Sybil (Berger) Oxman. Loving father of Ronald "Ron" Oxman of Brighton and Lisa & Eric Langer of Medfield. Adored grandfather of Harrison and Lex Langer. Dear brother of Maxine McDermott of Peabody and Dorothy Kramer of Marblehead. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAMUEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -