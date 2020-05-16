|
BERGER, Samuel "Sam" Berger, Samuel (Sam), of Newton, MA formerly of Milton, MA passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tamara (Cashook) Berger. Devoted father of Stephen Berger and Marcia Berger. Father-in-law of Lisa Z Berger and Joel Lord. Current loving partner of Sandra Phillips her sons, Bruce and spouse, Judy Kaye-Phillips, Stephen and spouse, Nancy Phillips, and David Phillips. Proud grandfather of Harris Berger, Emily Berger, Eli Lord, Tamara Lord, Jamie Kaye-Phillips, Abby Kaye-Phillips, Dena Kaye-Phillips, Michelle Smith, Jeffrey Phillips, Suzanne Phillips, and Jillian Kolb. Loving brother of Louis Berger, Phillip Berger, and Pauline (Berger) Pransky. Devoted Uncle to many nieces and nephews. For over 30 years, Sam owned and operated Auto Showplace in Allston, MA. Due to the current Corona Virus situation, a Celebration of Sam's Life will be held down the road. A small private graveside service will take place at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to Project Bread, 145 Border Street, East Boston, MA 02128 www.projectbread.org Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Kraft Family Building, 126 High Street, Boston, MA 02110 www.cjp.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020