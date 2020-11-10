BROOKS, Samuel We are deeply saddened to inform you of the death of our beloved Samuel, on November 10, 2020, from complications of heart disease. Devoted husband of forty-nine years to Linda (Feig) Brooks, loving father to Adam and Sarah; father-in-law to Andrew and Whitney; adoring grandfather to Toby Samuel and Evelyn Rose. Sam leaves his devoted brother, Burt Brooks, dear cousins and in-laws, and many friends and colleagues. A private service was held. Remembrances may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, Attn: Gift Services, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or a charity of choice
. To view full obituary, please visit brezniakfuneraldirectors.com