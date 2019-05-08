FLEMING, Samuel C. Samuel Crozier Fleming, 78, died May 2, 2019, in New London, NH. Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Wilmington, DE. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (McAdam) Fleming, son, David M. Fleming, his wife Kara, grandsons, Aidan L. Fleming and Daniel M. Fleming of Weston, MA, and son, Timothy C. Fleming and Katherine Pease of Los Angeles, CA. Fleming earned a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University, and during the start of the Vietnam War served as head of the Baltimore Army Intelligence Field Office, for which he received The Army Commendation Medal in 1965. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. The Fleming family lived in Weston, MA for 45 years. Fleming was chairman emeritus of Decision Resources, Inc., a company known for its therapeutically focused analyses of global biopharmaceutical and managed health care markets. In 1989, when he was a senior vice president and member of the management group of Arthur D. Little, Fleming led a buyout of ADL Decision Resources to form Decision Resources. He served as its chairman and chief executive officer from its founding until 2003. He served Cornell University as a Presidential Councillor, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Emeritus, Life Overseer at Weill Cornell Medicine, and emeritus member of the Engineering College Advisory Council. For much of his adult life, Fleming focused on the impact of the life sciences revolution on the quality of health care and analyzing the impact of transforming technologies. He served as a member of the board of directors of the Commonwealth Fund, a foundation with the mission of improving health care quality and access to health care; as chairman of the board of New England Baptist Hospital; and as a director of the Picker Institute, which focused on improving health care quality from the patient's perspective. He also was a director of CareGroup Inc., a health network that included Beth Isreal-Deaconess Medical Center and the New England Baptist Hospital. Fleming served on the Vestry of Trinity Church, as a member of the board of ImmuLogic Pharmaceutical Corporation, as a corporator of Cambridgeport Bank, as a trustee of the former Standish Ayer and Wood, Boston, later NY Mellon Institutional Funds, Boston, and as a member of the board of Charlesbridge Publishing, Watertown, MA. A Service will be held at St. Andrews Church, New London, NH, at 1 p.m. on June 1st.



