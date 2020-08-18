|
WALKER, Samuel C. Sr. Passed away on August 7th, 2020, at the age of 90. Sam was born in Waltham in 1930, married in 1950, and had 3 kids. He left for the west in 1961 with his family but maintained contact and visited friends and family in the greater Boston area throughout his life. He was a good man, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His family meant the world to him. Due to Covid-19 there are no Services scheduled.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020