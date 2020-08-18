Home

SAMUEL C. WALKER Sr.


1930 - 2020
SAMUEL C. WALKER Sr. Obituary
WALKER, Samuel C. Sr. Passed away on August 7th, 2020, at the age of 90. Sam was born in Waltham in 1930, married in 1950, and had 3 kids. He left for the west in 1961 with his family but maintained contact and visited friends and family in the greater Boston area throughout his life. He was a good man, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His family meant the world to him. Due to Covid-19 there are no Services scheduled.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
