SAMUEL CONRAD LUKENS

SAMUEL CONRAD LUKENS Obituary
LUKENS, Samuel Conrad Age 92, of Peabody, died June 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel C. and Jean (Scatchard) Lukens. He was the devoted husband for 66 years of the late Joanne M. (Mickelson) Lukens. A graduate of Germantown Friends School and Cornell University, he spent his career as a semiconductor engineer at Sylvania and at Semiconductor Services, Inc. He also volunteered for many years as a docent at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, and as an adult literacy tutor. He was a skilled woodworker who made furniture and intricate ship models, as well as a wooden dinghy, which he sailed in Salem Harbor. He regularly played golf and gardened until he was 90. He also loved reading, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea J. Lukens and her husband Joseph Kirchgessner of Concord, MA, Margaret L. Noonan and her husband Michael of Hanover, NH; his four grandchildren: Daniel and Allie Kirchgessner, and Kelley and Claudia Noonan; and his sister, Nancy L. Pegnam of Hingham, MA. As requested by the family, Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, MA 01915. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Friends Service Committee, www.afsc.org Information and condolences at campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home, Beverly 978-922-1113
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
