DOWD, Samuel "Sam" Died at Norwood Hospital on January 8, 2020 at 42 years old. Sam was the beloved son of Henry G. Dowd, Jr. and Cynthia J. (Pratt) Dowd, and he was the greatest dad to Lilly Hanna Dowd and Jacob Brumit Dowd. He also is leaving behind his brother Nick Dowd and his wife Shannon, and his sister Emily (Dowd) Callahan and her husband Brian and their children, Owen and Graham Callahan. There are also many, many friends and a large extended family who will miss him terribly. A Funeral Service will be celebrated for Sam at the Dover Church, 17 Springdale Ave., Dover, MA 02030 on Wed., Jan 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours will be the evening before, Tues., Jan. 14, 2020 at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054 from 4 PM until 8 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020