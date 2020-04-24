|
FRYDMAN, Samuel Of Dedham, Massachusetts, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 81 from complications of the COVID-19 virus following declining health and a strong battle against dementia. Born in Boston, the beloved son of the late Carl and Sally Frydman, loving father of Alison, Deborah, Rebecca and Joel, devoted father-in-law of William, Robert, and Will, adored grandfather of Leah, Ava, Rose and Noah, and former husband of Janice. Samuel graduated from Boston Technical High School and attended Northeastern University, earning both his BSEE and MBA. Samuel was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He built a successful business, but was happiest when surrounded by his loving family and dear friends. Samuel loved history, languages, learning, books, animals, current events, Boston Red Sox, travel, food, hiking, and scuba diving adventures. Samuel will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him. A Funeral for Samuel will be private due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebrew SeniorLife at www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving or at or at woundedwarriorproject.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020