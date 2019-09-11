|
MacDONALD, Samuel H. "Sammy" Revere Native, Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam Era At 77 years, formerly of Point of Pines, Revere, in Nahant, September 6th, unexpectedly. Husband of the late Liane R. (Russo) MacDonald & the late Judith A. "Judy" (Fenno) MacDonald. Cherished father to Revere Firefighter Samuel A. MacDonald & Michelle A. MacDonald, both of Revere, Lani C. Miraglia of Swampscott & the late Michael C. MacDonald. Devoted grandfather of Milly MacDonald of Revere & Kayla M. Richards of Marblehead. Dear brother of Millicent C. "Tinty" Cerrone & her husband Rocco J. "Dunna" Cerrone of Manassas, Virginia, formerly of Revere, Chester C. MacDonald, Jr. & his wife Sylvia (Hopkins) MacDonald of Natick & the late Margaret "Peggy" Chaffin & the late Elizabeth "Betty" Boatman. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, September 15th from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) to 1:45 p.m., at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE & followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Interment to be held privately. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam Era. Proud member & advocate for AA - his 25th year of sobriety to be celebrated this year. Longtime member and Teamster for Local 25. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Project-Cope, Co-Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Rd., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019