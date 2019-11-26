|
RICHMAN, Samuel H. Of Brookline on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at age 90. For 70 years, the beloved husband of Frances (Tepper) Richman. Loving father of Barbara Ann & Paul Heller and Alan & Susan Richman. Cherished Papa of Kimberly Landry, Jaime Landry, Ashley Heller Reiner, Haley Richman and great-grandfather of Rachel, Taylor, Madison, Jake, Samson and Asher. Dear brother of the late Bessie Lerner and Boomie Richman. Graveside services at the Ostro Marshoe Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, today, November 27 at 11:00am. Remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, 126 High St., Boston 02110. Former proprietor of the Richman Zipper Hospital, Brookline. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019