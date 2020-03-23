|
MUSTO, Samuel J. "Sam" Age 60, of Medford, passed away suddenly in his home on March 20, 2020. Born January 30th, 1960 to the late Saverio and Anne Musto in Somerville, MA, Sam is survived by his wife Dianne, son Steven and his partner Jessy McCullock, daughter Deanna and her partner Domenic Montano, grandchildren Cameron and Elliot, and the family's two dogs, Bella and Rocky. Sam also leaves behind his mother-in-law Betty (Barlow) Cochran, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Although Sam was retired from construction, he was very passionate about his fitness, the love for the game of poker, and his family. Sam had a huge heart and generosity was second nature to him. His presence, love and infectious laugh will be sorely missed by all. Funeral Services for Sam will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
