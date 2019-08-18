|
GOLDMAN, Samuel N. Of Canton, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Randolph, MA, passed away on Saturday, August 17, at 96 years of age. Devoted son of the late Harris and Katherine (Goldstein) Goldman. Beloved husband of Lillian (Polack) Goldman (deceased), and survived by loving wife, Rosalind Fogelnest Goldman of Canton. Loving father of Janice Joy Goldman of Newton, Elissa Gaye Nystedt & husband Barry of Wayland, Howard Jay Goldman & wife D'Arcy of Boston and Ilene Gwen of Newton. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Tyler, Jillian LaJune, Liam and Jake. Dear brother of the late Morris and Abe Goldman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Monday, August 19 at 10AM. Interment to follow at Kenesseth Israel Cemetery, Washington St., Woburn. Memorial observance will be held immediately following the burial at Bright View Senior Living in Canton until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EMPathways.org which serves low income families in Boston, or Hadassah. Late WWII Army Veteran. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019