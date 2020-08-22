|
NATANSOHN, Samuel Our loving father and grandfather died peacefully of Covid-19 on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 91. Sam was an accomplished research chemist who spent his professional career at GTE Laboratories, where he authored multiple patents. Much of his life and character was shaped by his survival of the Holocaust. A boy of 10 when the Germans invaded Poland, Sam survived the persecution and execution of the Jews of Rzeszow. Most of his family was killed; he and his mother were saved by a courageous woman who hid them at grave risk to her own family. Though personally taxing, he frequently spoke publicly throughout New England to students and other groups about his experiences to ensure that that period in history is neither forgotten nor repeated. Sam was a devoted husband to his wife, Sidi, the love of his life, even as his own health began to fail. Their commitment to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them. Family was everything to him. He adored, and was adored in turn, by his children and grandchildren. He would attend all their special events, take them on cultural adventures, take joy in their accomplishments, and drop everything on a moment's notice to be there for them. His face lit up whenever he saw them, and he was blessed to be able to rejoice in their milestone celebrations. Most importantly, he provided a moral compass for them that enriched their lives. Sam lived life to the fullest. He was a world traveler, competitive bridge player, legendary Trivial Pursuit player, voracious reader, and lover of all things outdoors. His winter timeshare in Aruba was his happy place--particularly when family joined him. Despite all his accomplishments, Sam was a self-effacing, modest man. He always had a smile for everyone, and his smile lit up a room. He treated everyone, no matter their rank or position, with respect. He made an impact on so many people during his lifetime that we take comfort in the fact that his spirit will live on in others and that his legacy of honesty, humility, generosity and kindness will long survive. Predeceased by his wife and soulmate, Sidonia, and beloved daughter, Deborah Linda. Sam is survived by his children, Rena and Gordon Epstein, Sharon DeVries and David Bloom, Saul and Linda Natansohn, and grandchildren, Ben DeVries and Lyuda Kovalchuke, Juliana DeVries and Dieter Brommer, Daniel Epstein and Stephanie Paone, Ari Natansohn, and Sophie Natansohn. A small graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 pm in Maryland, with a memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Facing History, the Anti-Defamation League, the ACLU or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020