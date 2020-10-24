CARITO, Dr. Samuel P. Father, Dentist, Storyteller The family of Dr. Samuel P. Carito of Beverly Farms wishes to announce that his wonderful journey of life, which started on September 29, 1930 in Lynn, MA as the cherished and only child of Samuel and Lucy Carito, culminating with rum cake and champagne on his 90th birthday, ended peacefully on October 20, 2020. Highlights of Samuel's journey involved graduating from St. Mary's High School in Lynn first in his Class of 1947, Boston College Class of 1951, and New York University Dental School Class of 1955. During these years, he enjoyed extended family gatherings which embraced his Italian heritage, won a Packard, and developed a fondness for cooking. The tradition of making fresh ravioli (inherited from his Nana) was passed on to his grandchildren. Of course they received many closely supervised lectures before getting final approval to go solo! Following Samuel's education, his journey in his chosen profession began at the United States Army Dental Detachment at Fort Benning, GA. Next and final stop was Beverly culminating with his solo practice in Beverly Farms. Dr. Carito retired from his exemplary, unique, and caring dental practice at the age of 82. Patients were amazed when he knew their favorite bands which he played on headphones for them to enjoy while they were being treated with state-of-the-art equipment. He always made the little ones' first visit to the dentist memorable with a Polaroid photo and a key to the Treasure Chest. Samuel loved his profession, working tirelessly to promote the practice of the Hippocratic Oath for Dentistry. While serving as the Chairman of the North Shore District Dental Society followed by many years as Secretary, among his many duties were writing Pulitzer Prize worthy newsletters and planning social meetings including gourmet meals. At the state level he enjoyed working for many years at the welcoming desk at the Yankee Dental Convention. In his community he served as Choir Director at St. Margaret's Church, Chairman of the Cub Scouts, and Little League Coach. His most notable TV credits were appearing on the Ed Sullivan show with the Army Chorus and WBZ Weather Watcher reports. The life changing part of Samuel's journey was meeting his soul mate, the beautiful and amazing West Virginian Barbara Goe, on a blind date on Good Friday 1957 in Palm Beach, FL. After two dates and a geographically challenged courtship filled with numerous love letters, they married on August 24, 1957. Both believed the wedding should have been earlier. Running neck to neck with the love of dentistry, Samuel's most meaningful favorite things to do involved his family. He was especially proud of his five children, each one a unique and treasured part of his journey. He enjoyed making them happy from simple pleasures such as his cinnamon pecan rolls, pancakes made in special shapes upon request, pizza, fishing trips on houseboat Little Dear, the 1976 Boston Pops concert, and drives in the laser striped competition orange Torino GT convertible to visit family in New Jersey and West Virginia. One always knew a special adventure would follow when he announced a family trip to places such as Disney World, Hawaii, Europe, and the most incredible homes in Maine. Each family adventure resulted in its own unique once-in-a-lifetime memories which he captured, and creatively edited, on film. Once his children became adults, he went on to enjoy countless travel adventures with his wife. They rode the rails throughout the United States and on almost all continents. He enjoyed visiting incredible destinations such as Africa, Asia, Australia, China, Europe, Italy, Russia, Trans Siberia, and Vietnam. He enjoyed the train journey more than the destination itself. In his later years, he continued to travel throughout the local area in his Tesla. In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, Samuel is survived by his children: Allen Carito and his wife Robyn of Middletown, DE, Bruce Carito and his companion Beth French of Beverly and Billerica, Diana Mandra and her husband John of Middleton, Tammy Tremblay and her husband John of Exeter, NH, Michelle Finamore and her companion Farid Bahou of Beverly and Lowell. He was predeceased by his son-in-law David Finamore. He is affectionately referred to as Choo Choo by his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Lucas Carito and wife Cindy, Nicole Carito, Brittany Fisher and husband Tommy and their son Maverick, Brian Carito and his husband Guillermo Llamas, Catherine Tremblay, Elizabeth Tremblay and fiancé Jonathan Geddis, Christopher Tremblay, Cassandra Finamore, and Harrison Finamore. The compassionate and overwhelming care provided by many local medical facilities and first responders has been greatly appreciated by our family. Private Funeral Services are under the direction of Whittier-Porter Funeral Home in IPSWICH and Samuel's final stop will be to join his parents at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Peabody. In honor and appreciation of a special friend and colleague, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Samuel's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House Care Dimensions
In honor and appreciation of a special friend and colleague, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Samuel's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Our family looks forward to a Celebration of Life with hugs from extended family and friends at a future date where we will, to the best of our ability, attempt to recreate some of Samuel's grandiose story telling of his adventuresome life. When traveling through your own life's journey, follow Samuel's advice and remember to never go backward, always go forward.