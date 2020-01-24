Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SAMUEL NEWBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL PARKMAN NEWBURY


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAMUEL PARKMAN NEWBURY Obituary
NEWBURY, Samuel Parkman Of Farmington, CT, died peacefully, January 22, 2020. Sam was born August 21, 1931 in Providence, RI, son of Nathan Newbury, Jr. and Elizabeth Stuart Dingley. He graduated from Milton Academy 1949, Harvard College 1953, and Harvard Law School 1956 with honors. Sam was an attorney specializing in Trusts & Estates at Hill & Barlow in Boston for 30 years. By reason of the onset of blindness, he retired early from the practice of law, but devoted many subsequent years to various responsibilities on Squirrel Island. Sam is survived by his wife Ann, his beloved daughter Katrina, her husband Richard, and their children Gillian and Benjamin who adored their Papa Choo. He is also survived by his first wife, Hester, and his three brothers, Ted, Jerry, & Jack. At Sam's request, there will be no Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Squirrel Island Preservation Foundation, c/o Nina Garrison, 35 Shelby Ln., South Portland, ME 04106.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAMUEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -