More Obituaries for SAMUEL OLIVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL SABINO "SAMMY" OLIVA

SAMUEL SABINO "SAMMY" OLIVA Obituary
OLIVA, Samuel Sabino "Sammy" Age 98, of East Boston passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Italy, he was the beloved son of the late Carmen and Antonetta (Guanci) Oliva, and stepson of Ines Brancati. Loving husband of the late Gilda (Filippone) Oliva. Devoted and loving father of the late Theresa A. Oliva, Jeanette Champion and her husband Lee of Nahant. Cherished "Papa" of Gregg Champion and his wife Margo of Florida, Keith Champion and his wife Ismeyly of Winthrop, and Brad Champion and his wife Kelly of East Boston. Adored "Great Papa" of Zoe, Everett, Julian, Adrian, and Jack. He is survived by a loving brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. During a long and hard-working life, Sam served his country in the US Army in the Pacific during WWII, owned and operated a fruit and vegetable business at Quincy Market, then worked his way up to become an engineer at the Massachusetts State House and Chief Engineer at Boston City Hall. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, his daughter Jeanette and son-in-law Lee will honor Sam with a private military burial at Puritan Lawn in Peabody. There will be a Celebration of his Life at a later date. Donations may be made in Samuel's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for Samuel Sabino "Sammy" OLIVA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020
