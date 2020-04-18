Boston Globe Obituaries
|
SAMUEL SILVERMAN


1921 - 2020
SAMUEL SILVERMAN Obituary
SILVERMAN, Samuel Age 98, of Belmont, formerly of Newton, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Winthrop, MA in 1921. As Sam would always say, he is now going to the great Bar Mitzvah in the sky. Husband of the late Elaine (Dorfman) Silverman. Loving father of Wendy Silverman & her husband Yaron Ben-Ami, Jeffrey Silverman and Jonathan Silverman & his wife Tisha Stima. Cherished grandfather of Max and Noah. Dear brother of Isabelle Guttell and the late Florence Paul and their families. Sam served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. During the war Sam was stationed in the South Pacific and took part in campaigns in New Guinea and in the Philippine Islands. Sam spoke warmly throughout his life of his R and R in Australia. Opera fan, volunteer for the blind, and devoted member of Temple Emanuel. Private graveside services will be held at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, Randolph. Remembrances may be made to Temple Emanuel, Newton, MA and . Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
