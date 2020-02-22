Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
ARKI, Sandor Of Dedham, February 21, 2020. Born in Gyor, Hungary. Beloved husband of Anna (Tichy) Arki. Devoted father of Pearl, Annett, Alex, Elizabeth, Steven "The Butcher", Kathleen, Suzanne, Margaret, Erica, and Diane. Also survived by 27 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Sandor was a tool and die maker who was a master at his craft. He was a man who did it his way, and is our sunshine our only sunshine. He was an avid deep sea fisherman. May you catch your forever mermaid and watch over our rods when we hit the sea. #That'sNFG. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Tuesday, February 25th from 11:30-12:30pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
