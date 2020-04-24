Boston Globe Obituaries
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
SANDRA A. (KUSNERZ) BRYER

BRYER, Sandra A. (Kusnerz) Of North Reading, April 22, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of 55 years to Arthur E. Bryer. Loving mother of Jason Bryer and his wife Lisa of Dracut. Sister of Lois (Kusnerz) Grace, the late Herbert, Robert, Richard and William Mahan and Theresa Mahan Kalil. Services will be private, due to COVID-19. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the , Former Federal Women's Program Manager for Hanscom Air Force Base and also retired from Civil Service. Most recently employed by BAE. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020
