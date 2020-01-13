|
GAUDIANO, Sandra A. (Raymondi) Age 78, of Brockton, native of Quincy, January 11, 2020. Sandra was the wife of the late James Gaudiano, Sr.; daughter of the late Henry and Quirena Raymondi; mother of James Gaudiano, Jr., and Michele Clarke and her husband Vincent; grandmother of Corina Gaudiano and Melanie and Catie Clarke; sister of Judith Scarry; godmother of Melissa Scarry-Contrino and her husband Vincent; and an aunt and cousin of many. Relatives and friends are welcome to Calling Hours, Thursday, 3-7 p.m., in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., BROCKTON, her Funeral from Waitt Funeral Home, Friday, at 9:30 a.m., Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, then reception. Cremation and private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Susan G. Komen ww5.komen.org (Breast Cancer Foundation). For Sandra's complete obituary, please visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020