VASS WALKER, Sandra D. In Conyers, GA Sat., Feb. 29, 2020. Sandra will be sorely missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved Mother, Barbara; her caring father, Vernon (Leah) Vass, her beloved sister Cheryl devoted and loving life Partner, Rupert; her loving sons, Lamarr, Devon (DJ) and Andre (Casey); her grandchildren; Aniyah, Andre, Jr. and Avery; nephews Robert (Rachelle) and Karee, niece Junelle, great-niece Raiana. She was predeceased by Thomas C. Allen and James and Julia Walkeer. A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., Cambridge Friday, March 13, 11 A.M. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020