A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
874 Main St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
SANDRA D. VASS WALKER

SANDRA D. VASS WALKER Obituary
VASS WALKER, Sandra D. In Conyers, GA Sat., Feb. 29, 2020. Sandra will be sorely missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved Mother, Barbara; her caring father, Vernon (Leah) Vass, her beloved sister Cheryl devoted and loving life Partner, Rupert; her loving sons, Lamarr, Devon (DJ) and Andre (Casey); her grandchildren; Aniyah, Andre, Jr. and Avery; nephews Robert (Rachelle) and Karee, niece Junelle, great-niece Raiana. She was predeceased by Thomas C. Allen and James and Julia Walkeer. A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., Cambridge Friday, March 13, 11 A.M. A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
