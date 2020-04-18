|
DESJARDINS, Sandra (Johnson) Of Canton, passed away April 13th. Devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Beloved mother of Douglas Desjardins of Canton and Karen Heffernan and her husband James of Brockton. Grandmother of Matthew Lincoln and his fiancée Kayli Mendes of Cumberland, RI and Christopher Lincoln of Raynham. Great-grandmother of Gavin and Layla Lincoln. Sister of the late Joan McCulloch. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or a needy . For complete obituary and guestbook,see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020