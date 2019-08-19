|
STANEWICK, Sandra E. (Dabrowski) Of Roslindale, formerly of Easthampton, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 75 years old. Dear and devoted wife of Joseph Stanewick. Loving mother of Marisa Stanewick and her husband Daryl F. Veale of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother, "Nana" of Daryl A. Veale. Dear daughter-in-law of Ethel Stanewick of West Roxbury. Funeral Service Saturday, at 10 a.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Visiting Hours Friday, 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to Jog Your Memory 5K, 56 Nichols Rd., Needham, MA 02492, (www.jogyourmemory5k.org), or to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Welles Ave., Newton, MA 02459 (www.gscommunitycare.org). Interment will be private. Guestbook & obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019