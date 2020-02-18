Boston Globe Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
at her late residence
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at her late residence
SANDRA ELAINE (KAMENSKE) STOLLER

SANDRA ELAINE (KAMENSKE) STOLLER Obituary
STOLLER, Sandra Elaine (Kamenske) Age 77, of Revere, New York City and Lexington. Entered Eternal Rest February 18, 2020 after a valiant struggle against a combination of Parkinson's and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, both brain disorders. She is survived by her husband Paul, married for 44 years, cousins and many friends. She spent her life trying to make the world a better place, from protesting the Vietnam War (where she met Paul) to her chartable work, and later in life, she quit her job and spent the last 15 years volunteering at various organization for causes she believed in until the brain disorder made that no longer possible. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Everett. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence Friday until 8 P.M and Saturday 3-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate a donation in her name to either The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org or , https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
