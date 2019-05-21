|
ELIN, Sandra (Litvin) Of Dedham, formerly of Brookline, MA, born in Manchester, NH, passed away May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Alexander Elin. Devoted mother of Seth Elin and his wife Rose, and Sarah Johnson and her husband Paul. Proud grandmother of Zach, Adam, Joel, and Avery. Dear sister of Mark Litvin and his wife Jilana and Gary Litvin and his wife Cathy. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, MA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:45 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be at Alex and Sandra's home, Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019