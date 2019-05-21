Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA ELIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA (LITVIN) ELIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SANDRA (LITVIN) ELIN Obituary
ELIN, Sandra (Litvin) Of Dedham, formerly of Brookline, MA, born in Manchester, NH, passed away May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Alexander Elin. Devoted mother of Seth Elin and his wife Rose, and Sarah Johnson and her husband Paul. Proud grandmother of Zach, Adam, Joel, and Avery. Dear sister of Mark Litvin and his wife Jilana and Gary Litvin and his wife Cathy. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, MA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:45 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be at Alex and Sandra's home, Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.