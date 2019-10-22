|
GOLD, Sandra Passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Formally of White Plains, NY. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Philip Gold. Loving mother of Dr. Michael Gold and Dr. Robert Gold. Devoted mother-in-law of Fumiko Ohara Gold. Caring grandmother of Erika Gold Chaset, her husband Benjamin Chaset and Taro Gold, his wife Rachel Buonaiuto. Proud great-grandmother of Samuel, Maya and Andrew Chaset. Sandra's life was long, rich and fulfilled with many accomplishments. She immigrated to Brooklyn, NY in 1938 from Bremen, Germany at the impressionable and sensitive age of 17. Growing up in an anti-Semitic environment perhaps contributed to molding her into the strong, outspoken and ardent fighter that she was. Sandra was never afraid to express herself regarding her support for many humanistic and noble causes. A civil rights activist, an anti-Vietnam war protester are a few of the causes she was passionate about. For many years, she volunteered to work and support the Fair Housing Committee in White Plains, NY. She always had a love and enthusiasm for the arts. Accomplished abstract painter and jewelry maker. She loved to travel and explore other cultures in the world. Often volunteered with her husband to serve underprivileged children in Israel. She will be missed by all. Funeral Service will be held at the Gutterman's Funeral Home in ROCKVILLE CENTER, LI, NY on October 23. Her family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Dr. & Mrs. Michael Gold on October 24th between 6:00-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish National Fund or the Mission & Impact/America-Israel Culture Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019