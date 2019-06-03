MILSTONE, Sandra I. (Gilman) Of North Andover, formerly of Andover, passed away on June 1 at the age of 89. Devoted wife of Robert M. Milstone for 69 years. Beloved mother of Cathy J. Shanahan, David M. Milstone and his wife Sherri J. Nickel-Milstone and the late Richard S. Milstone. Adored grandmother of Richard S. Shanahan, Alexandra R. Nickel-Milstone, and Matthew E. Nickel-Milstone, sister of the late Selma Cohen and daughter of the late Julius and Nettie Gilman. Sandra was a proud graduate of Boston University, worked for many years as a Medical Secretary, and retired as the Executive Assistant to the President of Lawrence General Hospital. She was an avid reader, a skilled Mah Jongg and Bridge player, had many close friends, and loved dinners with family and close relatives at her home. One of the kindest and most intelligent people her family and friends have ever known, Sandra was always the voice of reason and critical thinking, who made everyone better simply through their association with her. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Temple Emanuel Cemetery, 202 Mount Vernon Street, Lawrence, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the Richard Stephan Milstone Scholarship Fund at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Development Office, Memorial Hall, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003-9270. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717 Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary