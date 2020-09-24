1/
SANDRA J. (HARRIS) BERGER
BERGER, Sandra J. "Mimi (Harris) Of West Harwich and Chestnut Hill, MA died peacefully on Sunday, September 20th at her home on Cape Cod.

She was preceded in death by her mother Libby Finard Harris, whose memory she kept alive for nearly 80 years, her father Walter Harris, and Jay, her husband of nearly sixty years.

Mimi lived her life driven by a fierce loyalty to her family. Her generosity of mind and spirit to those she loved was unequalled.

Mimi is mourned and will be forever missed by her five beloved grandchildren whose lives she made the center of her world: Sophie Berger of Chestnut Hill, MA, Ariel Weiss Saft (Corey Saft) of Mill Valley, CA, Max Weiss (Adi) of Tel Aviv and San Francisco, CA, Eliza Weiss of New York City and Leo Weiss of San Francisco and Sonoma, CA, her son Larry Berger (Melissa) of Chestnut Hill, MA, her daughter Caryn Weiss (Noah) of San Francisco and Sonoma, CA, and her brother Richard Harris of South Carolina.

Caretaker to us all, our Wonderful Mimi. Rest now.

Services will be private. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
