BISESTI, Sandra J. Age 77, of Lynnfield, and formerly of Saugus, passed away early Friday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late John A. Bisesti. Born in Winthrop, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmela (D'Amico) DiBlasi. She was raised and educated in Saugus and was a graduate of Saugus High School, class of 1959. She has lived in Lynnfield for the past 47 years. Sandra was an active mom who enjoyed being involved and spending quality time with her children, and later her grandchildren. Her favorite endeavor was sharing in all of their activities throughout the last 47 years. Sandra is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Erin Bisesti of Boxford and David and Genevieve Bisesti of Peabody, her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Christopher Shea of Lynnfield, her sister, Rosemarie Lovetere of Lynnfield, and by her beloved 7 grandchildren, Samantha, Ryan, Carmela, Alexander, Isabella, Maria, and Michael. She was predeceased by her son Michael Bisesti. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019