Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St
Watertown, MA
View Map
SANDRA J. "SANDY" DOYLE

SANDRA J. "SANDY" DOYLE Obituary
DOYLE, Sandra J. "Sandy" Of Watertown, August 21, 2020, age 81. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Klocker) Doyle. Loving sister of the late Robert A. and Irene A. Doyle. Also survived by a niece & two nephews and her loving & constant companion "Schatzie". Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 from 9:30–10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 11 AM. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Sandy worked as a retail buyer for Macy's Stores. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
