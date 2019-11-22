Boston Globe Obituaries
SANDRA J. (ROBINSON) HOAGLAND

SANDRA J. (ROBINSON) HOAGLAND Obituary
HOAGLAND, Sandra J. (Robinson) Of Waltham, formerly of Lincoln, November 20, 2019. Devoted mother of Lisa Fisher of West Newton, Jennifer Woods and her husband Dennis of Warwick, RI, the late Beth Benson and her surviving husband Miles Benson of Hudson. Loving grandmother of Nathan Woods and his wife Katherine, Alex, Kathryn, and Taylor Benson, Mathew Woods, and Nicholas Fisher. Partner to Thomas Trifiro of Waltham. Sister of the late Donald Robinson, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Parish Church in Lincoln, 14 Bedford Rd., Lincoln at 1 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Interment will be private. Arrangement by the Keefe Funeral Home of ARLINGTON, keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
