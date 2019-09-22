Boston Globe Obituaries
MAROTTA, Sandra J. (Yerxa) Of Somerville, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard A. Marotta. Loving mother of Jennifer DeBella and her husband John of North Andover, Jason Marotta and his wife Nancy of Hudson, NH. Cherished grandmother of Jack and Benjamin Marotta, Step-grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew and Adrianna DeBella. Sister of Christine Cicerano and her husband Mark of Somerville, Robert Yerxa and his wife Jenny of Stoneham. Visiting Hours for Sandy will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday evening 4-7. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
