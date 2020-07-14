Boston Globe Obituaries
VERMETTE, Sandra J. (Battista) Of Newton, July 13, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife for 49 years to Paul M. Vermette. Devoted mother of Julie MacFarland and husband Brian of Windham, NH. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Colin, Ashley and Brian. Dear sister of James Battista of Newton. Sandra enjoyed walking and time with friends, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed antiquing and belonged to a doll collectors club. Funeral Services are private. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
