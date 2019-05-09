Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA MOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA JANE MOLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SANDRA JANE MOLA Obituary
MOLA, Sandra Jane Age 71, of Rotonda West, FL passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.

Born on August 24, 1947 in Brockton, MA, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for fourteen years, coming from North Reading.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family who still had time to help others. A former vice president of Outraged, Inc., the first organization for the protection of sexually abused children, she was a fierce child advocate.

Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of fifty-three years: Edward D. Mola; one son: Dean L. Mola of North Reading, MA; one daughter: Andrea (David) Bird of San Diego, CA; one sister: Donna Tankard of Martha's Vineyard, MA; one brother: Charles Whiting; four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will be planning a celebration of Sandra's life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Post Office Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in memory of Sandra Mola.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now