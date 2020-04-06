|
|
NORTHFIELD, Sandra "Sandy" Joan (Sabin) Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Sandy, 81 of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Her beloved husband, elder daughter and younger granddaughter were by her side. Sandy was born in Brockton, MA on November 4, 1938, the elder daughter and middle child of Barbara E. (Hill) and Edward A. Sabin. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956. During high school, she spent several summers working on the Cape, in both Dennis Port and Harwich. Sandy went on to study Home Economics at Garland Junior College in Boston, graduating in 1958. Sandy married William E. Northfield of Minneapolis, MN at the Congregational Church of Mansfield on September 6, 1958. After living in the mid-west for several years where her three children were born, the family settled in Arlington, MA in 1967. Sandy was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Winchester, where she served as a Church Deacon for several years. In both Arlington and Winchester, she was deeply committed to helping others, either via active engagement in Boston's METCO program, or by offering English-language tutoring to youths and adults. Additionally, Sandy regularly participated in outreach activities for the elderly or infirm members of her church, and volunteered at Arlington's Symmes Hospital. After her three children graduated from college, Sandy earned a degree at the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. Thereafter, she worked for several years as a manager at Talbot's in Osterville. Following ten years living in Osterville, she and her husband spent many wonderful months each year sailing along the Eastern Seaboard from Maine to Key West and across to the Bahamas. She and her husband finally settled in Florida in 2001. Sandy became a member of the Community Church in Vero Beach, where she served as an usher and continued her tradition of helping others, by tutoring both children and adults via reading programs across Indian River County, through Community Church. She also devoted her summers to hosting annual "Grandma Camps" in Lincoln, NH for her grandchildren. Throughout her life, Sandy was an avid gardener, classical music lover, talented painter, reader, sportswoman and traveler. She loved hiking and camping across the US, visiting over two dozen national parks with her family. She also enjoyed skiing in NH's White Mountains, sailing on the North Shore or Nantucket Sound, and playing basketball. She especially enjoyed playing tennis with her husband and friends, and was active in tennis leagues in both Arlington and Winchester in the 1970s. She later played often at the Riomar Bay Yacht Club and the Quail Valley River Club, both of Vero Beach. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bill, children Christy of Vero Beach, FL, Wendy Berman of Boulder, CO, Bill, Jr. of London, UK, grandchildren Kelechi Nwosu of Long Beach, CA, Chiaka Nwosu of Vero Beach, FL and Henry Lembeck of Boulder, CO, siblings Kent H. Sabin of Jacksonville, FL, Judy G. Jackson of Houston, TX, Peter E. Sabin of Warner, NH and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Sandy was predeceased by her parents Barbara E. (Hill) and Edward A. Sabin and dear brother Christopher E. Sabin. A private family graveside service will take place at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, assisted by the Strunk Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of Sandy's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers to the family, one may wish to consider sending donations in memory of Sandra Northfield to the following organizations: First Congregational Church of Winchester, the Community Church of Vero Beach, FL, Literacy Services of Indian River County, FL and Quail Valley Charities, also of Vero Beach, FL.
View the online memorial for Sandra "Sandy" Joan (Sabin) NORTHFIELD
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020