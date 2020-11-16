BEATTIE, Sandra L. (Gear) Of Dedham, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. Born March 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Merrifield) Gear and stepdaughter to Herbert "Chick" Cossitt. Devoted life partner of Donald Hill. Cherished mother of David and his wife Donna of Whitman, Robert and his wife Joanie of Boston and Sandra of Lexington. Loving grandmother of Alan, David, Brian, Cody, Emilee, Regina, Brendan and Matthew. She was the great-grandmother of 14 and is also survived by her grand-puppies, Sydney and Stanley. Dear sister of Robert and his wife Doris Gear of Readville and Kenneth and his wife Annette Gear of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury. Donations in Sandra's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
