CALMAS, Sandra L. "Sandy" (Weininger) Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. For 53 years, the beloved wife of the late Wilfred Earl Calmas. Loving mother of Richard Calmas & his wife Ellen, James Calmas & his wife Rachel and Steven Calmas & his wife Lauren. Adored grandmother of Rachael, Sarah, Alexander, Benjamin, Samuel, Alyssa, Josiah and Arielle. Dear sister of Marilyn Brown & her husband Sherman and the late Barbara Hiatt and her surviving husband Norman. Loving aunt of Robert Strauss, Leslie Strauss, Wendy Robinson, Tandy Robinson, Adrienne Hiatt and Eric Hiatt. Services at Temple Ohabei Shalom, 1187 Beacon Street, Brookline on Sunday, December 22 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mohliver Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Following interment, memorial observance will be at Richard & Ellen's home until 8:00 p.m. and continuing on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4:00p.m. and 6-8:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jewish National Fund (JNF), www.jnf.org or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019