Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Ohabei Shalom
1187 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
at Richard & Ellen's home
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Richard & Ellen's home
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at Richard & Ellen's home
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Richard & Ellen's home
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at Richard & Ellen's home
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA CALMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA L. "SANDY" (WEININGER) CALMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA L. "SANDY" (WEININGER) CALMAS Obituary
CALMAS, Sandra L. "Sandy" (Weininger) Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. For 53 years, the beloved wife of the late Wilfred Earl Calmas. Loving mother of Richard Calmas & his wife Ellen, James Calmas & his wife Rachel and Steven Calmas & his wife Lauren. Adored grandmother of Rachael, Sarah, Alexander, Benjamin, Samuel, Alyssa, Josiah and Arielle. Dear sister of Marilyn Brown & her husband Sherman and the late Barbara Hiatt and her surviving husband Norman. Loving aunt of Robert Strauss, Leslie Strauss, Wendy Robinson, Tandy Robinson, Adrienne Hiatt and Eric Hiatt. Services at Temple Ohabei Shalom, 1187 Beacon Street, Brookline on Sunday, December 22 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mohliver Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Following interment, memorial observance will be at Richard & Ellen's home until 8:00 p.m. and continuing on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4:00p.m. and 6-8:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jewish National Fund (JNF), www.jnf.org or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -