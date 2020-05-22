|
DELLORCO, Sandra L. (Favret) Age 71, of Franklin, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Sandra was born on April 21, 1949, and raised in Hyde Park, having lived there for a large part of her life before moving to Franklin in 1995. Sandra was the daughter of the late Boston Fire Captain Raymond E. and Irene (Potts) Favret. Sandra leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Anthony M. Dellorco. Sandra was the cherished mother of Anthony F. Dellorco and his wife Christen of Hyde Park, Gina Hines and her husband Bill of Franklin, Marie Leonard and her husband Tim of North Smithfield, RI and Domenic Dellorco of Franklin. She was a wonderful nana to her five grandsons, Eddie, Michael and Billy Hines and Nicholas and Tommy Leonard. Sandra also leaves behind five brothers, Raymond and his wife Joanne of Florida, Richard and his wife Cheryl of Bourne, Robert and his wife Andrea of North Carolina, David and his wife Cindy from Sandwich, and John and his wife Liz from Connecticut. She also leaves behind a sister Patricia Favret of Bourne, who remained by her side throughout her illness. She leaves behind her brother-in-law Robert Dellorco and his wife Gege of Franklin, and her brother-in-law Robert E. Noonan of Winthrop. She was the sister-in-law of the late Eleanor (Dellorco) Noonan of Winthrop. She also had many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. Sandra was a 1967 graduate of St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester. After raising her children, Sandra worked at J. Baker in Hyde Park for several years before working at Needham Bank as a teller supervisor, before retiring in 2016. Family was the most important thing to Sandra and spending quality time together. Having us over to large Sunday dinners made her the happiest. Sandra loved the simple things in life like a walk along the beach or sipping tea on her deck. Sandra was a devoted mother to her four children and was a soulmate and best friend to her husband Tony. She also worked tirelessly trying to get as much help and support for her autistic son Domenic. She devoted her life to caring for him. Sandra also loved being a nana to her grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of her boys. Sandra's Visitation, Funeral Mass and Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry, 43 West Central St., Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Dellorco Family. Guestbook www.oetrifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020