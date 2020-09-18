KELLER, Sandra L. (Macauda) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett and N. Reading, Sept. 17. Daughter of the late Josephine (Correnti) and Angelo Macauda. Beloved wife of the late Victor P. Keller for over 50 years. Dear and devoted mother of Victor S. Keller of Ipswich, Scott Keller of Everett, Laurieann Giannino and her husband, Thomas of Danvers, Jodi Meade and her husband, Peter of Stoneham, and Eric Keller of Andover. Sister of Guy Macauda of FL, Janet Corbett and her husband, Dennis of Saugus and John Macauda of Peabody. Sandra is also the loving "Nane" of 15 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sandra's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., Boston, MA 02109 www.autismspeaks.org
would be sincerely appreciated. Please be advised that due to COVID-19, proper protocols must be adhered to - face masks, social distancing, etc. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120