|
|
KNIGHT, Sandra L. (Gilman) Age 75, of Falmouth, formerly of Dedham, died February 2, 2020. Born in Brookline. Predeceased by her son James Knight, her parents William and Dorothy Gilman, and sisters Barbara Kirby and Judith Henderson. Survived by her daughter Denise Knight Karp of Falmouth, her son Brian Knight and his fiancee Kelly Fay of Medway, her daughter-in-law Susan Knight of Foxborough, and her grandchildren Samantha, Matthew, Christopher, Benjamin, Emma, and Keira. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at a future date. If you have lost touch and wish to attend, kindly send an email to [email protected] For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020