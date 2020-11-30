1/1
SANDRA L. MORAN
MORAN, Sandra L. A longtime resident of Ft. Myers, FL and Cape Cod, MA, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Sandra was born in Boston on December 8, 1944 to David and Doris Dybes. Sandy was known nationally and internationally as a premier artist of Sailors Valentines, creating beautiful masterpieces entirely from shells, an art form that originated in Barbados centuries ago. She dedicated the last twenty plus years to creating and sharing her unique talent doing many commissioned works and sharing her skill and knowledge of shells from all over the world by teaching classes in Florida and on Cape Cod. Her work was featured in numerous magazines, art publications and art shows. She was also featured on The Martha Stewart show. Sandy had broad knowledge of antique art and furniture, learned at her mother's side, and cherished the assortment of many unique items throughout her home. She loved having the opportunity and knowledge to restore old antique homes to their former glory and had resided in one in Sandwich in the past. She loved music of all kinds and if there was rock and roll and a dance floor nearby, she was on it. Jazz at brunch was also a favorite. A lover of all things artistic, she was a generous and much appreciated supporter of local Art Museums and Cultural Centers in both of her communities. She will be missed by her many friends, neighbors, art lovers and students. She is survived by her son David DeFilippo, sister Joanne Wuschke and cousin Susan Carol Dybes. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be in Sandra's name to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664 or https://www.cultural-center.org/joinsupport. Doane, Beal & Ames Hyannis, MA (508) 775-0684

View the online memorial for Sandra L. MORAN


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
