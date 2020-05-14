Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MOTZKIN, Sandra L. (Gopen) Of Lynnfield, May 12. Beloved wife of Joseph E. Motzkin. Loving mother of Joseph H. Motzkin and his wife Lisa of Lynnfield, and the late Michael M. Motzkin. Loving grandmother of Joseph L. and Amanda M. Motzkin. She is survived by her brother Alan Gopen and nephew Mark Gopen of TX. She is also survived by her many loving friends and other family members who cherished her kind and generous spirit. Funeral Services are private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
