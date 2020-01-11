|
PEACH, Sandra L. (Grubbs) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett. Beloved wife of George W. Peach, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Loving mother of David G. Peach & his wife Kathleen (Foley) & Deborah Lattig & her husband Jason. Cherished grandmother of David, Jr. & Elizabeth Peach, Ryan & Peyton Lattig. Daughter of the late Frederick & Phoebe (Ogle) Grubbs. Visiting Hour will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at www.alz.org/manh For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020