DONAHUE, Sandra Lee (Parkhurst) Born on December 22, 1940, in Somerville, MA, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was the wife of Philip Cornelius Donahue for over fifty years prior to his passing in 2011. She was the proud mother to Philip and his wife, Janice, Mark and his wife, Maureen, Denise and her husband, John Foscarota, and Keith and his former wife, Lesley. She was a loving nana to Patrick Donahue, Renee (Donahue) and her husband, Chris Marzullo, Connor and Julia Donahue, Richard Foscarota, John, Paul and Rachel Donahue, Keith, and Mike Luce. Sandy was great-grandmother to Aviana and Malia Marzullo; sister-in-law and friend to Rick Andress, Robert Donahue, Thomas and Patricia Keough, Diane and Walter Fitzgerald, Walter and Virginia Pietrzak. She also had a special place in her heart for her many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends, Betty, Dot, Franny and Barbara; and her cousin, Albert. Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Brian Parkhurst; and sister, Nancy (Parkhurst) Andress; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Cutillo), Jack, Grace (Pietrzak) and Dolores Donahue. Sandy was a kind soul and was loved by all who knew her. She had a gift of brightening the day of those she loved by always taking the time to talk, listen and spend time together. Sandy was a giver, never asking for anything in return and was always there with words of encouragement and optimism. Her laughter and unconditional love was contagious and felt by all those whose lives she touched. She was an instrumental part of the lives and successes of her family. Sandy will be greatly missed and will forever live on in the memories and hearts of her family and friends. Funeral Services will be private. Sandra will be laid to rest with her husband, Philip, at Camp Edwards National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Parkinson Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts
