DZIERZEK, Sandra M. Of West Roxbury, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leon and Alexandra (Nieslowski) Dzierzek. Loving sister of Norma L. Dzierzek of West Roxbury. Longtime employee of Boston Children's Hospital. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment private. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019