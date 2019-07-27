Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA DZIERZEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA M. DZIERZEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA M. DZIERZEK Obituary
DZIERZEK, Sandra M. Of West Roxbury, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leon and Alexandra (Nieslowski) Dzierzek. Loving sister of Norma L. Dzierzek of West Roxbury. Longtime employee of Boston Children's Hospital. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment private. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now