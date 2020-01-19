|
MAGIER, Sandra Of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, at age 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Irving D. Magier and the late Henry Berliner. Devoted mother of Hope Magier and her husband Alan, Hilton Magier and his fiancée Marcia, Marc Magier and his wife Nancy, Eugene Magier and his wife Debra. Cherished Bubbie of Bryana and Michael Zaplin, Joshua, Nikki and Codie Magier, Samantha and Jake Magier, Amanda and Jordan Magier. Dear great-grandmother of Isabel and Ilana Fisher and Isaac D. Zaplin. Loving sister of Roberta Chernov and the late Charlene Magier. Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Tuesday, January 21 at 12:00pm. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, a memorial observance will be held at the home of Marc and Nancy Magier, Tuesday, 5:00pm-8:30pm and Wednesday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Remembrances in her memory may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020