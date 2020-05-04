|
|
COHEN, Sandra Marily Hecht Of Boston, MA, passed away on May 3rd from Covid-19. Daughter of the late Dave and Ida (MA) Hecht. Beloved mother of Jeffrey Alan Cohen and his wife Dana, Debra Lisa Hegger, Jay Kenneth Cohen and his wife Sarah O'Leary. Proud grandmother to Alexa Cohen and fiancé Brennan Bicknese, Taylor Cohen and partner Joseph Taylor, Jessica Searle and husband Jon, Colby Wessling and husband Kyle, Devin Hegger and Julia Cohen.Great-grandmother to Benjamin and Rose Searle, Gabriel Wessing. Sandra is also survived by her sister Ethel Shapiro and brother Allen Hecht and predeceased by her sister, June Freedman. Self-described as a liberal Jewish woman, Sandra had a larger than life personality, sharp sense of humor, and a unique way of looking at the world, which we coined Sandra-isms.Throughout her life, Sandra's wit left an impression on everyone who met her. Sandra grew up in Mattapan and graduated from Roxbury Memorial in 1953. She had fond memories of the Blue Hill Avenue area and Allerton Hill, Nantasket Beach, where she spent the summers with her extended family, passing the evenings playing cards and games around the dining room table. Sandra moved to Needham with her young family and in short time became a single mother. A highly skilled seamstress, Sandra was known for her shift dresses. Her hobbies included reading, tennis, cooking and sewing. Later in life, Sandra moved into the South End where she was a favorite among many of the shop owners. Since 2018, Sandra resided at Hebrew Senior Life in Roslindale, where she kept the staff entertained. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sandra's memory may be made to COVID-19 Response, Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020