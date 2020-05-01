Boston Globe Obituaries
MORGAN, Sandra (Snell) Of Cambridge, May 31, 1934 - April 29, 2020. Survived by her only child David Morgan and his wife Jennifer, of Wilmington. Beloved grandmother of Allison and Jacklynn Morgan, both of Wilmington. Dedicated sister or Robert Snell of Arlington, and also survived by her late beloved husband, John "Jack" Morgan. Sister of the late Oakley Snell, Muriel "Faye" Francis, Gloria Zanis, Barbara Joyce and Joann Taylor. Sandra was a lover of reading, children, listening to music with her husband and spending time with her large family. Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
