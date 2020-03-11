Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel at Edgell Grove Cemetery
Framingham, MA
View Map
SANDRA NANCY POPE-BUDGE

SANDRA NANCY POPE-BUDGE Obituary
POPE-BUDGE, Sandra Nancy Age 61, of Natick, Massachusetts, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, March 9, 2020 after a short, but fierce, battle with lung cancer. Born in Ohio, she grew up in Medfield, MA and spent summers on Cape Cod. A proud graduate of Walnut Hill and Endicott College. She was successful in sales and thrived in the newspaper field, working at The Tab, The Middlesex and The Boston Phoenix. She is survived by her daughter, sister, niece, nephew, and grandnephew. A Service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 am at the Chapel at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
