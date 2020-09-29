NOYMER, Sandra (Poley) Sandy Noymer, 89, of Newton, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Noymer and sister of Judy Walker. Caring mother of Ruth Budelmann & Sam Silverman, James Noymer, Karen Noymer, and Michael Noymer & his wife Carol. Loving grandma of Jason Budelmann & his wife Cecile, Leah Budelmann, Jennifer Noymer & Craig McLaughlin, Greg Noymer & his wife Lindsay, Nicole Sprenger, Alexandra Noymer, and Sydney Noymer. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. In addition to her family she enjoyed many years with her late friend Joe. Sandy had a lifelong commitment to teaching. She taught in both Framingham and Dover-Sherborn as a reading specialist. After retiring, Sandy was a dedicated volunteer and continued to tutor well into her eighties. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492, or to the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID restrictions, burial and shiva will be private.